HSBC Downgrades Adecoagro (AGRO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adecoagro is $10.44. The forecasts range from a low of $7.27 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adecoagro is $1,354MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBF Capital holds 57K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RAZAX - Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 29.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 52.87% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 346K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 790K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 93.40% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 50K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGRO by 3.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adecoagro. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 16.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGRO is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 59,678K shares. The put/call ratio of AGRO is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Adecoagro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.

See all Adecoagro regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.