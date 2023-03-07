HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

March 07, 2023 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country.

"We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China HSBA.L spokesperson said via email.

HSBC China made the statement in response to Reuters' questions regarding Mark Mobius' claims that he could not remit his money out of China from his account with HSBC in Shanghai due to China's capital controls.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday that individual remittance of funds needs to go through a bank's basic process and is subject to internal control requirements.

The Chinese forex regulator added it will urge commercial banks to optimise cross-border financial services and improve quality of service.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.