HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country.

"We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China HSBA.L spokesperson said via email.

HSBC China made the statement in response to Reuters' questions regarding Mark Mobius' claims that he could not remit his money out of China from his account with HSBC in Shanghai due to China's capital controls.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday that individual remittance of funds needs to go through a bank's basic process and is subject to internal control requirements.

The Chinese forex regulator added it will urge commercial banks to optimise cross-border financial services and improve quality of service.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes)

