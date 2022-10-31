HSBC Checking Account Bonus and Promotions Of November 2022

HSBC is the 23rd largest bank in the U.S. by assets and one of the largest banks in the world. With its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in New York, HSBC’s U.S. arm focuses on international banking and wealth management. It operates just over 20 branches or “Wealth Centers” scattered throughout Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

HSBC Bank has a welcome offer of $500 when you open a new Premier checking account and complete certain qualifying activities.

How To Get an HSBC Bonus

HSBC frequently runs bonus and promotion offers for new HSBC customers. Bonuses are generally geared toward new customers who can open an HSBC account and complete a certain number of transactions, direct deposits or transfers over a minimum dollar amount within a specified period of time. The specific requirements and bonus amount vary depending on the offer and the type of HSBC account opened.

Here are the current HSBC bonuses and promotions for new customers. Offer details are accurate as of Oct. 31, 2022.

HSBC Checking Account Bonus and Promotions 2022

HSBC Premier checking is a premium checking account. Customers enjoy international banking services, fee-free access to HSBC ATMs worldwide, and no foreign transaction fees on debit card purchases. The account earns APY (annual percentage yield) and has a waivable monthly fee.

What is considered a direct deposit? According to HSBC, a qualifying direct deposit is a periodic payment made by an employer or other third party using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Examples include a paycheck, pension, Social Security or other regular monthly income.

When do you receive your bonus? You'll receive the bonus within eight weeks of meeting the requirements.

Is there a time limit on the offer? You must open an account by Feb. 15, 2023 to qualify for the offer.

Can you avoid the monthly service fee? The monthly fee is waived if you receive at least $5,000 in recurring monthly direct deposits, carry a minimum $75,000 balance across all HSBC deposit and investment accounts, are an HSBC Jade or Private Bank member or have an HSBC residential mortgage with an original balance of $500,000 or more.

What Else Should You Know About HSBC Bonus Offers?

There are a few things to be aware of when considering an HSBC bonus offer.

You Must Apply Through HSBC’s Offer Page

It’s not enough to apply for a new HSBC Premier checking account online. You must apply through the offer page on HSBC’s website to qualify for a bonus.

Bonuses Are for New HSBC USA Customers Only

If you’re a past or current HSBC banking customer in the U.S., you don’t qualify for this bonus—even if you’ve never had a Premier checking account. And if you take advantage of this offer, you cannot receive any other HSBC deposit account offers in the future.

You Must Keep Your Account Open To Receive the Cash

It can take up to two months to receive your bonus once you qualify. During this time, your HSBC Premier checking account must remain open, as this is where your bonus is deposited. Keep in mind this account has a $50 monthly fee, which can quickly eat into your bonus if you don’t meet the minimum requirements to waive it.

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

As with most bank bonuses, any offers you earn through HSBC will count as taxable income for the year. The bank will report your earnings as interest to the IRS, and you’ll receive a Form 1099-INT in the mail when it’s time to file your taxes.

How Long Will It Take for Your HSBC Bonus To Show Up?

It can take up to eight weeks to receive your HSBC checking bonus once you meet the eligibility requirements. HSBC will deposit your welcome bonus directly into your checking account.

How Can I Get a New Account Bonus From HSBC?

HSBC is currently offering one new account bonus of $500. To qualify, you’ll need to open a HSBC Premier checking account and receive at least $10,000 in monthly direct deposits for three consecutive months after opening the account. These requirements may be steep for some, but if you can meet them and are in the market for a global checking account, this offer is worth checking out.

