HSBC chair says European banks must become more efficient

The chairman of HSBC, Mark Tucker, called on European banks to become more efficient, noting the effort raised the possibility of mergers and branch closures.

Tucker, speaking at a banking conference, said it was "imperative we take the hard decisions now to adapt" business models.

