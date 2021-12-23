HSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln

Adds HSBC statement, CEO

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - HSBC's HSBA.L Indian asset management unit is buying the mutual fund arm of India's L&T Finance Holdings LTFH.NS for $425 million to strengthen its local operations, the bank said on Thursday.

HSBC intends to merge L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM) with HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, its existing $1.6 billion asset management business in India, HSBC and L&T LTFH.NS said in separate statements.

"Combining LTIM with our existing Indian asset management business gives us the scale, reach and capabilities to capture some of the 15-20% annual asset management market growth expected in India over the next five years," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said.

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said the HSBC deal was in line with L&T's aim of "unlocking value" from its subsidiaries, adding this would help it to strengthen its balance sheet for its lending business.

L&T Investment Management Limited has assets under management of over 800 billion Indian rupees ($10.65 billion) and offers a basket of equity, fixed income and hybrid schemes to both retail and institutional investors.

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisers to L&T.

($1 = 75.1020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and Carolyn Cohn in London Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +911149548060;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.