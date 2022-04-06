Oil

HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

HSBC said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial Holdings.

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial Holdings.

The London-based bank said the transaction had taken its stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities from 51% to 90%. HSBC did not disclosure the financial details of the deal.

Reuters reported in January that Qianhai Financial Holdings was selling most of its equity ownership in the Shenzhen-based venture and that HSBC was expected to bid.

Qianhai Financial Holdings will retain a 10% stake after the deal, the statement said.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Andres Gonzalez)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular