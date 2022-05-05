Markets

HSBC breakup, Big Oil’s surprise restraint: podcast

Aimee Donnellan Reuters
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $129 bln bank is under pressure from its largest shareholder to spin off its Asian unit. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why the plan deserves short shrift. Also, the decision by oil giants to limit production will win few friends.

