HSBC axes 69 branches in Britain

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it will close 69 branches in Britain, as lenders further cut back their in-person services as more people take up online banking.

"The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated," said Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC's UK branch network, in a statement.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.