HSBC axes 69 branches in Britain

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

HSBC said on Tuesday it will close 69 branches in Britain, as lenders further cut back their in-person services as more people take up online banking.

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it will close 69 branches in Britain, as lenders further cut back their in-person services as more people take up online banking.

"The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated," said Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC's UK branch network, in a statement.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters