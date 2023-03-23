HSBC appoints Patrick George as head of markets -memo

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L has appointed Patrick George as head of markets and securities services, a key role overseeing the trading operations of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The lender also appointed Lisa McGeough and Gerry Keefe as co-heads of global banking coverage, the memo said.

An HSBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

