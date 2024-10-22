News & Insights

HSBC appoints Pam Kaur as group CFO

October 22, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

In an earlier filing, HSBC (HSBC) Holdings announced the appointment of Pam Kaur as Group CFO and an Executive Director of the Board of Directors effective 1 January 2025. Pam, who joined the Group in April 2013 as Group Head of Audit, is currently Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Jon Bingham, interim GCFO, will resume his role of Global Financial Controller.

Stocks mentioned

HSBC

