HSBC appoints Noel Quinn as CEO

HSBC said on Tuesday it has appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Quinn, who joined HSBC in 1987 and had been serving as interim CEO, will earn a base salary of 1.27 million pounds ($1.54 million) per annum.

($1 = 0.8271 pounds)

