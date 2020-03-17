HSBC appoints Noel Quinn as CEO

March 17 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it has appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Quinn, who joined HSBC in 1987 and had been serving as interim CEO, will earn a base salary of 1.27 million pounds ($1.54 million) per annum.

($1 = 0.8271 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

