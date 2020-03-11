HSBC appoints new China chief executive

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L, 0005.HK has appointed a new chief executive for its China business, a major focus for the bank, the latest in a series of senior management changes at the lender.

Mark Wang, currently head of HSBC's China investment banking business will become China CEO, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Current China CEO David Liao will move to another senior position in the group, the bank said.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Louise Heavens)

