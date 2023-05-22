News & Insights

HSBC appoints Kai Zhang as South Asia wealth head

May 22, 2023 — 11:13 pm EDT

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L, 0005.HK on Tuesday said it has appointed Kai Zhang as head of wealth and personal banking (WPB) for South Asia, effective June 26.

Kai will join HSBC from Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance where she has served as chief executive officer and general manager since 2016.

Based in Singapore, Kai will be responsible for accelerating HSBC's expansion in South Asia in its wealth and personal banking business, HSBC said in a statement.

Kai will report to Nuno Matos, chief executive officer, WPB, and Surendra Rosha, co-chief executive officer, Asia Pacific, HSBC said.

