HSBC appoints Kaber Mclean as Australia CEO

Jan 23 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L, 0005.HK on Thursday appointed Kaber Mclean as chief executive officer of its Australian unit as the lender seeks to expand its footprint in the region, even as its Hong Kong operations continue to face pressure from anti-government riots.

Mclean, who has been with the bank since 1996, held many senior roles including a stint as president and CEO of HSBC Japan between 2012 and 2016.

Mclean will lead the push into Australian markets as the company aims to expand its share in the region's retail and commercial banking, wealth management and global banking markets, HSBC said.

The lender operates a network of 45 branches and offices in Australia.

The company veteran is set take helm in March and will succeed Martin Tricaud, who left the position for the role of regional CEO of Middle East, North Africa and Turkey operations.

Noel McNamara, who held the role of interim CEO since June 2019, will continue as chief risk officer of the unit once Mclean takes the position, the lender said.

HSBC, whose single most important market is Hong Kong, has come under intense pressure as the months-long often-violent anti-government protests in the region threaten to upset the lender's operations and hit profit.

Earlier this month, protesters had attacked some of its branches, accusing it of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign.

The lender is set to report its full-year results on Feb. 18.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

