HSBC annual pretax profit more than doubles

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L on Tuesday reported annual pre-tax profit more than doubled as the Asia-focused bank reversed hefty credit charges.

The lender reported pretax profit came in at $18.9 billion last year, up from the previous year's $8.8 billion but just below the $19.1 billion average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by HSBC itself.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

