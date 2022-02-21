HSBC annual pretax profit more than doubles

HSBC Holdings on Tuesday reported annual pre-tax profit more than doubled as the Asia-focused bank reversed hefty credit charges.

The lender reported pretax profit came in at $18.9 billion last year, up from the previous year's $8.8 billion but just below the $19.1 billion average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by HSBC itself.

