HSBC Announces Significant Share Buy-Back Initiative

HSBC Holdings has repurchased and cancelled over 161 million of its shares, amounting to approximately $1.474 billion, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were conducted on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, affecting the company’s total issued share capital. This move is part of HSBC’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

