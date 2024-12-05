News & Insights

HSBC Announces Significant Share Buy-Back Initiative

December 05, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has repurchased and cancelled over 161 million of its shares, amounting to approximately $1.474 billion, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transactions were conducted on both the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, affecting the company’s total issued share capital. This move is part of HSBC’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

