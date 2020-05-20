HSBC and IFC emerging market green bond fund raises $474 mln

By Tom Arnold

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, announced on Wednesday the closing of a green bond fund, raising $474 million for investments aimed at mitigating risks from climate change in emerging markets.

The HSBC Real Economy Green Investment Opportunity GEM Bond Fund (REGIO) will use public and private capital to help emerging markets transition to cleaner forms of energy and limit the effects of climate change.

HSBC HSBA.L and IFC each committed $75 million to the fund as anchor investors, while seven private investors have now joined for the third closing of the fund. Others are expected to commit later this year, HSBC and IFC said.

“We are at a tipping point in terms of climate change and investing in the real economy in emerging markets is critical to achieving the global transition to a lower carbon economy," said Nicolas Moreau, global chief executive, HSBC Global Asset Management.

Public and private-backed fund initiatives to help fight climate change in emerging markets are gaining traction.

In January, BlackRock said it would provide the first $100 million of funding for the Climate Finance Partnership (CFP), which was set up in 2018 by France, Germany and the Hewlett and Grantham charitable foundations.

Focusing on a range of countries and companies, REGIO will invest through a portfolio of green and sustainable bonds, with the investment activities complemented by a technical assistance facility managed by IFC. It gave no details on specific projects.

“The success of this fundraising is proof that investors remain committed to fighting climate change, even at this time of global pandemic," said Philippe Le Houérou, IFC chief executive.

