HSBC aims to raise up to $1.5 billion additional tier 1 bond

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L is aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion in in a perpetual additional tier 1 bond, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The 5.5-year bond was launched on Tuesday, a term sheet seen by Reuters shows, but does not outline how much the bank is targetting to raise.

The source could not be named as the information was not yet made public. HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.