HSBC aims to raise up to $1.5 billion additional tier 1 bond

February 27, 2023 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L is aiming to raise up to $1.5 billion in in a perpetual additional tier 1 bond, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The 5.5-year bond was launched on Tuesday, a term sheet seen by Reuters shows, but does not outline how much the bank is targetting to raise.

The source could not be named as the information was not yet made public. HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

