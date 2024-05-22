News & Insights

HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back, Reduces Capital

May 22, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing millions of shares for cancellation on both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges on May 22, 2024, leading to a reduction in its issued ordinary share capital. The buy-back, which commenced on May 7, 2024, has reached a total consideration of around US$610.1 million, with share cancellations affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

