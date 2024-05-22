HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back, Reduces Capital

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing millions of shares for cancellation on both the UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges on May 22, 2024, leading to a reduction in its issued ordinary share capital. The buy-back, which commenced on May 7, 2024, has reached a total consideration of around US$610.1 million, with share cancellations affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.