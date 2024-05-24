HSBC Advances Share Buy-Back, Cancels Millions

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing millions of shares on both UK and Hong Kong stock exchanges for cancellation, with a total spent of approximately $735.8 million since the program began earlier this month. The company’s issued share capital now stands at 18,767,557,184 ordinary shares after the recent cancellations. This move is part of an effort to return value to shareholders and may affect shareholders’ notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.