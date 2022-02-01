HSAs Are Your Ace in the Hole for Retirement

Many individuals overlook the value of a health savings account as they are preparing for retirement, particularly as healthcare costs are rising rapidly. High deductible plans have a number of tax advantages because they grow tax-free and can be used for out-of-pocket expenses well into retirement. Additionally, these HSA accounts come with many of the options and more than traditional retirement accounts and are easily moveable. Finally, these accounts have no rollover cap if funds move to an additional year.

FINSUM: HSAs are a great retirement vehicle, however, chronic investors with chronic illness should avoid high deductible plans that HSAs benefit.

retirement

401(k)

HSAs

income

