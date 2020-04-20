HSA Bank To Acquire Health Savings Accounts Of State Farm Bank - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) said HSA Bank has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the existing health savings accounts of State Farm Bank. An approximately 24,000 accounts, including an estimated $140 million in deposits, will transition from State Farm Bank to HSA Bank. No other terms of the deal were disclosed.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States.

