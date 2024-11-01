HS Optimus Holdings Projects Increased Loss Amid Economic Challenges

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited anticipates a higher net loss for the half year ending September 2024 due to macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable currency exchange rates affecting their revenue streams. The company’s door business experienced reduced earnings, compounded by a weakened US Dollar against the Malaysian Ringgit, resulting in significant foreign exchange losses. Investors are advised to remain cautious and await further financial disclosures expected by mid-November.

