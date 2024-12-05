News & Insights

HS Optimus Holdings Plans Student Housing Development

December 05, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited has submitted a planning permit application to the Melbourne City Council for developing its Lincoln Square property into a Purpose-Built Student Accommodation. This move is part of a non-binding collaboration with Fathom Lincoln Pty Ltd, with the aim of formalizing agreements by May 2025. Investors are advised to stay informed as the process is subject to approval and further developments.

