HS Optimus Holdings Expects Reduced Annual Loss

HS Optimus Holdings Limited anticipates a net loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which is expected to be less severe than the previous year, attributing the reduced loss to higher door sales revenue, favorable currency exchange results, and a partial reversal of impairment on a property in Jakarta. While the company’s FY2024 financial results are still being finalized, shareholders are cautioned to seek professional advice when trading the company’s shares.

