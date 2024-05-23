News & Insights

Stocks

HS Optimus Holdings Expects Reduced Annual Loss

May 23, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited anticipates a net loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which is expected to be less severe than the previous year, attributing the reduced loss to higher door sales revenue, favorable currency exchange results, and a partial reversal of impairment on a property in Jakarta. While the company’s FY2024 financial results are still being finalized, shareholders are cautioned to seek professional advice when trading the company’s shares.

For further insights into SG:504 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.