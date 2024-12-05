HS Optimus to Develop Student Housing in Carlton

HS Optimus Holdings Limited (SG:504) has released an update.

HS Optimus Holdings Limited has submitted a planning permit application to transform its freehold land in Carlton, Victoria, into a purpose-built student accommodation. The 3,745 sqm property, located near major educational institutions and Melbourne’s central business district, promises to benefit from excellent public transport and a vibrant cultural scene. This strategic move highlights the company’s investment in real estate to capitalize on the area’s thriving student population and dynamic environment.

