HRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.03, changing hands as low as $16.34 per share. Heron Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.52 per share, with $22.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.54.

