HRTG's Commercial Residential Fuels Growth: Will the Momentum Last?

Heritage Insurance Holdings’ HRTG Commercial Residential segment plays a pivotal role in driving premium growth and profitability. Its products include condominium association insurance, homeowner Association insurance, continuing care retirement community insurance and apartment complex insurance.



HRTG markets and writes commercial residential policies through a network of over 400 independent agents, with its focus mainly on Florida. However, it has now expanded its product offering to include commercial residential products in New Jersey and New York. This helps Heritage Insurance diversify its overall portfolio. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Heritage Insurance had 2,891 commercial residential policies in force, representing $286.4 million of annualized premium.



The Commercial Residential line of business generates significantly higher average premiums per policy and secures a margin, given a lower loss ratio, within its property insurance portfolio. In 2024, gross premiums written growth of 7.4% in Florida was mainly driven by growth of the commercial residential portfolio. Its in-force premium for Florida commercial residential business increased in 2024, in contrast to a decline in in-force premium for personal lines. The insurer grew the commercial portfolio in-force premium by nearly 100% following strategic profitability initiatives launched in 2022.



Expanding its presence in the commercial residential niche enhances Heritage’s competitive positioning and earnings resilience. This segment complements its core personal residential line and is a strategic growth lever for HRTG.

What About HRTG’s Peers?

Commercial residential insurance is vital for both HCI Group HCI and Universal Insurance Holdings UVE, safeguarding their property portfolios against risks and losses. Like Heritage Insurance, both HCI Group and Universal Insurance offer commercial residential insurance in Florida.



Their focus on commercial residential coverage ensures diversification and sustainable growth, helps mitigate risk, and enhances underwriting profitability and long-term growth for both HCI Group and Universal Insurance.

HRTG’s Price Performance

Shares of HRTG have gained 123% year to date, outperforming the industry.



HRTG’s Expensive Valuation

HRTG trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 2.04, above the industry average of 1.54. But it carries a Value Score of A.



Estimate Movement for HRTG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement in the past 60 days. The same holds true for full-year 2025 and 2026.





The consensus estimates for HRTG’s 2025 and 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



HRTG currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

