$HRTG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HRTG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,781,947 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HRTG:
$HRTG Insider Trading Activity
$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550
- ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $49,493
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,260,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,432,571
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 644,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,799,369
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 287,686 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,481,000
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 245,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,000,256
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 222,689 shares (+176.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,694,536
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 221,800 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,683,780
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 209,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,539,620
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $HRTG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.