$HRTG stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HRTG stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,026,397 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HRTG:
$HRTG Insider Trading Activity
$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL L WHITING purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $133,500
- ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8,950 shares for an estimated $113,343 and 0 sales.
- KIRK LUSK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,100
- NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550
$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 644,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,799,369
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 287,686 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,481,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 221,800 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,683,780
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 209,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,539,620
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 205,195 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,482,859
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 193,590 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,342,439
- INVESCO LTD. added 182,624 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,209,750
