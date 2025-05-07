$HRTG stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HRTG stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,026,397 of trading volume.

$HRTG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HRTG:

$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL L WHITING purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $133,500

ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8,950 shares for an estimated $113,343 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIRK LUSK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,100

NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550

$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

