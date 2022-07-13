HRT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hireright Holdings Corporation (Symbol: HRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.70, changing hands as low as $13.35 per share. Hireright Holdings Corporation shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.66 per share, with $19.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.60.

