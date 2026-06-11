HROW Stock Rises on Relaunch of Ophthalmology Drug Verkazia in the US

Shares of Harrow HROW rose 7.3% on June 10, 2026, after the company relaunched Verkazia (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.1% in the United States. Verkazia is an FDA-approved steroid-sparing eye drop for the treatment of patients with vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC).

VKC is a chronic inflammatory eye disease that primarily affects children and can lead to severe symptoms, including itching, pain, light sensitivity and corneal damage. The condition often persists for years, significantly affecting quality of life, daily activities and development, while treatment options have historically been limited, especially for pediatric patients.

Year to date, Harrow shares have lost 26.8% compared with the industry’s 9.9% decline.



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Rationale Behind the Relaunching of HROW’s Verkazia

The relaunch of Verkazia aimed to address longstanding access and supply challenges that have limited the availability of this FDA-approved therapy for patients with VKC. Despite the drug's established clinical efficacy, many patients have faced difficulties obtaining consistent treatment. Harrow reintroduced Verkazia to ensure a dependable supply chain, improve patient access and support physicians in prescribing a proven steroid-sparing therapy for a disease that remains significantly underdiagnosed and underserved, particularly among pediatric patients requiring long-term management.

Management described Verkazia as the second of three priority products that Harrow is commercializing as part of its broader ophthalmology growth plan.

In pediatric VKC, antihistamines often fail to control the underlying inflammation, forcing reliance on corticosteroids as the primary treatment despite their long-term risks. Verkazia was developed to address this unmet need. As the first FDA-approved nonsteroidal therapy specifically indicated for VKC, it offers a targeted approach to controlling the disease's underlying inflammatory mechanisms.

HROW’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Harrow currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals were unchanged at $4.05 per share for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.1% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $2.97 from $1.94. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $3.79. LQDA shares have gained 89.2% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents per share for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 19.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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