$HROW stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HROW stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $34,144,509 of trading volume.

$HROW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HROW:

$HROW insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $852,064.

$HROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $HROW stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HROW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

J.P. Morgan issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

$HROW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HROW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sahil Kazmi from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $73.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $55.0 on 10/04/2024

