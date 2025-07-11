$HROW stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HROW stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,839,276 of trading volume.

$HROW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HROW (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HROW stock page ):

$HROW insiders have traded $HROW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HROW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $2,610,073.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HROW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HROW stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HROW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HROW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HROW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HROW forecast page.

$HROW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HROW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HROW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steve Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $76.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 04/01/2025

You can track data on $HROW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.