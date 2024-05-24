News & Insights

Stocks

HRnetGroup Unveils Achievements and Outlook at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

HRnetGroup Ltd. (SG:CHZ) has released an update.

At the HRnetGroup Ltd. Annual General Meeting, chaired by Independent Director Mr. Pong Chen Yih and attended by key executives, the company presented its unique attributes, financial milestones, and future outlook. The executive team highlighted significant achievements of 2023 and showcased the annual report, which featured a distinctive cover art symbolizing the company’s business and human capital evolution. Shareholders had received the AGM notice and annual report on April 9, with information disseminated through SGXNet and other channels.

