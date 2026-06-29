Is HRMY Stock Worth Buying With Neutral Signals and Cheap Valuation?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY sits at an interesting point for investors. The stock looks inexpensive by several valuation measures, but the company depends heavily on Wakix for revenues.

That creates a balanced buy debate. HRMY has a profitable commercial franchise and a funded pipeline, yet recent misses keep the setup from looking one-sided.

Why HRMY Looks Cheap on Paper

HRMY’s valuation profile is the clearest part of the bull case. The stock trades at 10.38X forward 12-month earnings, below 44.24X for the Zacks sub-industry, 21.22X for the Zacks sector and 20.9X for the S&P 500 index.

Other measures also look restrained. HRMY has a current-year price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70, a price-to-sales ratio of 2.28 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.25. The discount reflects a business concentrated around one commercial product and exposed to future competition and generic risk.

Where Harmony Still Shows Operating Strength

Harmony still has operating support behind the valuation argument. In 2025, the company reported net product revenues of $868.5 million, up from $714.7 million in 2024. It also reiterated 2026 Wakix net revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.04 billion.

The balance sheet adds flexibility. Harmony ended the first quarter of 2026 with $870.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Consensus estimates also imply growth, with sales projected at $1.009 billion in 2026 and $1.129 billion in 2027, while earnings are projected at $3.20 per share in 2026 and $3.64 per share in 2027.

Alkermes plc ALKS gives investors another neuroscience peer to watch. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), with its sleep medicine presence, remains a relevant specialty pharma comparison.

Why Recent Results Raise Caution

The latest quarter introduced caution. Harmony reported earnings of 55 cents per share, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents and down from 78 cents in the year-ago period.

Net product revenues were $215.4 million, up 17% year over year, but they missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222 million. The company exited the quarter with roughly 8,600 patients on therapy.

Management cited seasonal market access headwinds, including plan changes, prior authorizations and premium resets, that delayed starts. This pattern occurs in the first quarter, but it was more pronounced this year.

Spending also moved higher. Research and development expenses more than doubled to $69.3 million, reflecting pipeline expansion and licensing transactions. That spending could pay off, but it raises the execution bar.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Quote

What Could Re-Rate HRMY Stock

A stronger stock case starts with Wakix. Smooth progress toward the 2026 revenue target would help show that access friction is manageable and that the narcolepsy opportunity remains underpenetrated.

Pipeline execution is the second lever. Pitolisant GR is on track for an NDA submission in the second quarter, with a target action date in the first quarter of 2027. The formulation is designed to start patients at a therapeutic dose and potentially improve tolerability.

Pitolisant HD is another key program, with phase III studies in narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Top-line data are anticipated in 2027, and a target action date is expected in 2028.

Investors will also watch whether pipeline spending can create future revenue streams. EPX-100 is enrolling in two phase III rare epilepsy studies, while amorphous pitolisant could open broader central nervous system indications.

How Harmony’s Ratings Shape the Buy Debate

The bottom line is that HRMY looks more like a valuation-driven watchlist candidate than a clean momentum buy. Low multiples and revenue growth are appealing, but recent misses and product concentration keep the risk-reward balanced.

The Neutral long-term view argues against an aggressive call. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests a measured near-term setup rather than a clear signal for immediate outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores are more constructive on valuation and fundamentals. HRMY has a VGM Score of A, a Value Score of A and a Growth Score of B, supporting the case that the shares screen well for value and business expansion.

The Momentum Score of D is the offset. It suggests investors may need patience for the valuation case to work while the market waits for steadier execution and clearer pipeline progress.





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Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alkermes plc (ALKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.