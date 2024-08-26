HRMY or REGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) and Regeneron (REGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. and Regeneron are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HRMY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.60, while REGN has a forward P/E of 26.73. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 3.83. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, REGN has a P/B of 4.69.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HRMY's Value grade of A and REGN's Value grade of D.

HRMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than REGN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HRMY is the superior option right now.

