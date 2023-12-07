HRMY or GMAB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) and Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that HRMY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.51, while GMAB has a forward P/E of 27.09. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GMAB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 3.90. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GMAB has a P/B of 4.68.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HRMY's Value grade of A and GMAB's Value grade of C.

HRMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than GMAB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HRMY is the superior option right now.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.