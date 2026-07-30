HRMY or ACAD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) or Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HRMY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.86, while ACAD has a forward P/E of 68.12. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ACAD currently has a PEG ratio of 18.26.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 2.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ACAD has a P/B of 3.61.

These metrics, and several others, help HRMY earn a Value grade of A, while ACAD has been given a Value grade of C.

HRMY sticks out from ACAD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HRMY is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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