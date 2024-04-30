News & Insights

HRMY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

April 30, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.31, changing hands as high as $34.40 per share. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HRMY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.6112 per share, with $39.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.40.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
