HRMY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.31, changing hands as high as $34.40 per share. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRMY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.6112 per share, with $39.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.40.

