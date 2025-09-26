HRL Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Hormel Foods Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.39% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $79,215,172 worth of HRL shares.
Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Hormel Foods Corp. is $1.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HRL, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
HRL operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).
