HRL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.61, changing hands as high as $48.76 per share. Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HRL's low point in its 52 week range is $41.25 per share, with $55.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.48. The HRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
