HRI Stock: What to Watch as Synergies Ramp in the Current Year

Herc Holdings HRI heads into 2026 with a much larger footprint and a defined integration playbook. The company expanded meaningfully in 2025, and management says key workstreams are moving faster than expected.

The setup is straightforward. If fleet and branch optimization improve utilization and fixed-cost absorption, Herc has a clearer path to stronger profit flow-through in 2026. Execution is the variable investors should track.

HRI’s Bigger Footprint Sets Up 2026 Levers

The 2025 acquisition of H&E Equipment Services expanded Herc’s branch density and broadened its customer reach. The deal added about 160 branches, helping the company end 2025 with 602 locations across the United States and Canada. Management also increased branch locations by roughly 30% during 2025, reinforcing the company’s ability to serve customers across more markets.

That expanded network matters because Herc’s equipment rental model benefits from scale. The company rents a fungible fleet of general and specialty equipment supported by solution-based services that can be deployed across its North American footprint. With a denser branch base, the operational foundation for 2026 becomes clearer as integration progresses and systems and cultures align.

Herc’s Integration Progress Hits Key Milestones

Integration progress is a central part of the 2026 thesis. Management completed technology migration in record time during 2025, aligned the fleet by market, and advanced sales assimilation. Those steps reduce friction in day-to-day execution and improve the company’s ability to serve customers consistently across the enlarged network.

The next milestone is the physical network. Branch network optimization is expected to be completed soon, which should help simplify operations and support better cost absorption as the company runs a larger platform. Investors should view the integration timeline as a practical driver of 2026 results, not just a corporate headline.

HRI’s Specialty Push and Mega Projects Broaden Demand

Herc is leaning into specialty offerings and large project exposure to diversify demand. The company’s ProSolutions specialty lines include power, climate control, remediation, restoration, pumps, and trench shoring, supported by a broader fleet that also spans aerial, earthmoving, material handling, and other categories. Management expects favorable specialty trends and increased participation in mega projects to help broaden demand beyond local cycles. This matters because moderated local markets pressured performance in 2025. A larger specialty portfolio and a broader footprint also strengthen cross-selling to national accounts. Management is targeting above-market growth in 2026 through deeper penetration with national accounts as systems and cultures continue to align.

For context, investors looking across the transportation and leasing space often compare different demand drivers. Air Lease Corporation AL is tied to aircraft leasing economics rather than construction cycles, while GXO Logistics GXO operates in contract logistics and warehousing, where volume trends are linked to retail, e-commerce, and supply-chain activity.

Herc’s Fleet and Branch Optimization Aim To Lift Utilization

Utilization is one of the most visible levers into 2026. Dollar utilization declined in 2025 because the acquired fleet ran at lower utilization ahead of optimization initiatives. In the fourth quarter, dollar utilization fell to 37.5% from 40.6% a year earlier, reflecting that same dynamic.

Management has completed fleet mix alignment and reduced re-rent to historical levels, and it is finalizing branch network optimization. The expectation for 2026 is that optimization and scale lift utilization and improve fixed-cost absorption as the year progresses. With fewer asset sales planned, that utilization recovery becomes even more important to the overall earnings bridge.

HRI’s earnings surprise history is impressive. In the four trailing quarters, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed in the other quarter. The average beat is 7.6%.

Herc Holdings Price and EPS Surprise

Herc Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

HRI’s 2026 Targets Put Numbers on the Opportunity

Management’s 2026 outlook puts a concrete frame around the opportunity. Equipment rental revenues are expected in the $4.275-$4.4 billion range, while adjusted EBITDA is projected at $2-$2.1 billion. Synergies are a key part of the plan, with the full $125 million cost-synergy run-rate expected to be realized in 2026 and $100-$120 million of incremental revenue synergies targeted.

These targets align with the broader narrative: integration milestones completed in 2025, optimization benefits building through 2026, and revenue synergies starting to contribute as the company leverages a broader portfolio and deeper national account relationships.

Herc’s Capital Plan Balances Growth and Flexibility

Strong cash generation supports the execution plan. Adjusted free cash flow was $521 million in 2025, and liquidity was about $1.9 billion at year-end. For 2026, gross capital expenditures are guided to $800 million to $1.1 billion, with net rental capital expenditures expected at $500-$800 million.

Free cash flow is projected at $400-$600 million in 2026, which gives the company flexibility to invest in specialty growth, selective greenfields, and fleet optimization while navigating macro variability. That flexibility is valuable given integration risks and the need to convert a larger platform into steadier volumes and stronger profit flow-through.

HRI’s Near-Term “Hold” Case Hinges on Execution

Herc presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The near-term watchlist centers on whether execution converts scale into better profitability. Utilization recovery timing is critical, given the 2025 pressure tied to the acquired fleet and moderated local markets. Synergy capture is the second key item, particularly as revenue synergies begin to ramp and cost synergies reach full run-rate impact.

Finally, investors should monitor whether improved fixed-cost absorption drives healthier margins as branch and fleet optimization move toward completion. If those pieces fall into place, 2026 has a clearer set of operating levers than 2025 did.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.