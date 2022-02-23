HRI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.91, changing hands as low as $140.66 per share. Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $81.67 per share, with $203.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.81.

