HRI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $121.93, changing hands as high as $122.83 per share. Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $83.43 per share, with $162.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.