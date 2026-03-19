HRI and Mega Projects: Can Specialty Rentals Smooth the Cycle?

Herc Holdings HRI is trying to widen its demand base as it digests the 2025 H&E Equipment Services acquisition. Management is leaning on specialty rentals and mega project exposure to reduce reliance on uneven local markets.

The opportunity is real, but 2026 has to show proof in utilization and margins, not just a bigger revenue line. That makes the next few quarters more about execution than narrative.

HRI’s End-Market Mix Shows Why Diversification Matters

Herc generated total revenues of $4.38 billion in 2025, with equipment rental contributing $3.77 billion. Within equipment rental, end-market exposure was spread across contractors (38%), industrial (25%), infrastructure and government (18%), commercial facilities (14%), and other customers (5%).

That mix is a key stabilizer when local construction conditions soften. When demand is distributed across multiple customer types, weakness in one pocket can be partially offset by activity elsewhere. It also helps the branch network keep fleet moving across regions and end markets, which is central to smoothing results through the cycle.

Herc’s Specialty Portfolio Is a Strategic Growth Engine

Herc’s ProSolutions platform extends the company beyond general rental into specialty categories such as power, climate control, remediation, restoration, pumps, and trench shoring. The fleet also spans aerial, material handling, earthmoving, and other categories, supporting a broader set of jobsite needs.

Management is targeting above-market growth in 2026 by pushing specialty lines, deepening penetration with national accounts, and cross-selling a larger portfolio as systems and cultures continue to align after the acquisition. The strategic logic is to build steadier volumes through larger, more repeatable customer relationships and higher-value specialty applications.

HRI’s Mega Project Exposure Adds Non-Local Demand Drivers

Mega projects are another intended buffer against cyclical local activity. Management points to increased participation in mega projects as a driver that can broaden demand beyond what is happening in any single local market.

The larger and denser network is part of that positioning. During 2025, Herc increased branch locations by roughly 30% and added a specialty fleet oriented to mega projects while opening 26 planned greenfields. A denser footprint plus specialty capacity can make it easier to support large, complex jobs that require consistent service levels across multiple sites.

Herc’s Scale Must Translate Into Utilization, Not Just Revenue

Herc delivered strong top-line growth in 2025, with total revenues up 23% year over year. However, operational metrics moved the other way. Dollar utilization declined in 2025, driven by lower utilization on the acquired fleet ahead of fleet optimization initiatives.

That dynamic highlights the real challenge in “smoothing the cycle.” Diversification helps, but the model still needs fleet and branch execution to convert scale into stronger profit flow-through. Management has completed fleet mix alignment, reduced re-rent to historical levels, and is finalizing branch network optimization. The expectation is that these actions improve utilization and fixed-cost absorption through 2026.

HRI’s Cash Flow and Capex Plan Support Specialty Expansion

Herc’s financial flexibility is a pillar of the 2026 setup. Liquidity was about $1.9 billion at year-end 2025, and adjusted free cash flow reached $521 million in 2025.

For 2026, the company guided to gross capital expenditures of $800 million to $1.1 billion, with net rental capital expenditures projected at $500 million to $800 million. Free cash flow is expected in the $400 million to $600 million range. That framework supports investment in specialty growth, selective greenfields, and fleet optimization while maintaining room to navigate macro variability during integration.

Herc’s Risks: Integration, Leverage, and Lower Disposition Support

The 2026 upside case sits alongside meaningful constraints. Integration risks remain, and performance in 2025 showed pressure points. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 290 basis points year over year to 41.5%, and the company cited weaker fixed-cost absorption tied to moderated local markets and acquisition effects.

Leverage and interest expense are another headwind. Pro forma net leverage rose to 3.95x at the end of 2025, and interest expense increased 60% year over year to $416 million, which reduces earnings conversion from EBITDA and slows deleveraging. Used equipment economics also weakened, with margins on rental equipment sales falling to 18% in 2025 from 28% in 2024. With the company planning to cut equipment dispositions by about 50% year over year in 2026, utilization and synergy execution carry more weight in the earnings bridge.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been revised downward over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HRI’s “Hold” Signal: Trend Tailwinds Need Proof in 2026 Results

Herc presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a near-term setup that still depends on execution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The key confirmations to watch in 2026 are revenue synergies beginning to ramp, the full $125 million cost-synergy run-rate showing through results, and utilization improving as the year progresses with fleet and network optimization.

Steadier volumes from national accounts and mega project participation are also central to the cycle-smoothing thesis. For investors comparing choices in the same broader industry universe, Air Lease Corporation AL holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and GXO Logistics GXO carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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