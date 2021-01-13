HRC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.70, changing hands as low as $98.06 per share. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.29 per share, with $117.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.