HRB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.71, changing hands as low as $23.65 per share. H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.91 per share, with $26.5132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.77.

