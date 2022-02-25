HRB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.37, changing hands as high as $24.51 per share. H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $26.5132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.39.

