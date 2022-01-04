US Markets
JW

HR software startup Justworks seeks $2 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Adds details on expected proceeds

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Human resources and payroll software maker Justworks said on Tuesday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $2 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, backed by Bain Capital, said it was offering 7 million shares at between $28 and $32 per share. That would fetch Justworks $224 million at the top end of the price range.

Justworks also counts Thrive Capital and Index Ventures among its investors. Its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "JW", the company said in a filing.

Founded in 2012, the New York-based company lets small and medium-sized businesses to handle payroll, benefits, compliance and human resources.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular